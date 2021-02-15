Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

