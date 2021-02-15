BlackRock Inc. Sells 886,725 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,874,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 886,725 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of S&P Global worth $5,876,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,892,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.45. 59,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.79 and its 200-day moving average is $339.20. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.