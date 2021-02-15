BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,701,750 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $5,434,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after acquiring an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after acquiring an additional 702,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. 503,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

