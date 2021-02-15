Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 16,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

