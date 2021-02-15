Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,707. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

