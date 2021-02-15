Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.52 during trading on Monday. 14,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,303. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.