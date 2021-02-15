Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $83,481,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

NYSE AVB opened at $179.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

