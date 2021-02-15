Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

MPC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 175,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

