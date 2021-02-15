Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.