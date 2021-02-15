Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

