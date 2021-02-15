North American Management Corp Invests $221,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North American Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

