North American Management Corp Sells 882 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North American Management Corp lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $$53.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

