BlackRock Inc. Has $10.71 Billion Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,822,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,521,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $10,710,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $92.55. 485,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

