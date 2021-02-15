The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,886,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556,513 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $15,513,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 757,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.