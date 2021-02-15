Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CVGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.