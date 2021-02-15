Monticello Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 346,853 shares in the last quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after acquiring an additional 107,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,066,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

