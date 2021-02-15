John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.05. 164,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.