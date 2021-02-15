John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

