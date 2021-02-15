Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. SLM posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 248,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SLM by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

