Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Increases By 74.5%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $1.53. 48,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

