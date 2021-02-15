ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,741. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.