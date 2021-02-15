Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

LINC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 12,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $777,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

