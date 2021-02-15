Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 708,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

