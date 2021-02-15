Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Increases By 100.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GNNDY stock traded up $15.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $270.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43.

GNNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

