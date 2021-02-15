Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 99.4% in January

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,376. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89.

Get Hitachi alerts:

HTHIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.