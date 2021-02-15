Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 97.8% in January

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.32. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

