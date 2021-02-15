TrustSwap Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 5% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $85.33 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00274310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00087678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00422097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00189164 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,421,806 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

