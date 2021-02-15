Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $92.03. 68,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.