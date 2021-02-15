4,541 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 816,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 141,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,545. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.