4,541 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 816,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 141,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,545. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.
U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
