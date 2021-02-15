Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. 476,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

