Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $673,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after buying an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after buying an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after buying an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after buying an additional 714,784 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.93. 65,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.