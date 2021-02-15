Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $89.59. 211,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

