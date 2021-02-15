Zacks: Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 45.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 165,059 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

