GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $45.88 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of STERIS worth $45,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,555. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

