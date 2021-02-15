Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $72.61. 252,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,741. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

