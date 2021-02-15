Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,845. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

