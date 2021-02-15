GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Cognex worth $42,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2,555.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 256,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. 85,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

