Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,845. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.