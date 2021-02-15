Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,355. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

