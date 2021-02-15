Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 1,864 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 937,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.37. 773,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10. The stock has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.