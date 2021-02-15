Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

