Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.