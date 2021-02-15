HOLD (HOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,158.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. HOLD has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $5,158.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 6% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00087713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00093792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00406802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189269 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

