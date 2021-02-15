Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $53,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

