Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

