GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 214.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $59,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $15,197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 806.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170,972 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.90. 1,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

