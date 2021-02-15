Head to Head Analysis: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RingCentral and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 44.01 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -2,333.11 WISeKey International $22.65 million 6.22 $8.19 million ($3.20) -3.29

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 0 22 1 3.04 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $355.23, indicating a potential downside of 19.87%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than RingCentral.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.66% -12.62% -3.55% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RingCentral beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

