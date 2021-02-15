Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for about 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Exponent worth $73,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.21. 7,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,606 shares of company stock worth $13,592,216 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.