GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 854,155 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,155 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $88,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

