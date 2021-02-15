Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Lithia Motors worth $136,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.58. 10,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

